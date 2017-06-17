Paul Weston on Islamic Terror in the UK

This new special edition of The Glazov Gang was joined by Paul Weston, leader of Liberty GB.

Paul discussed Islamic Terror in the UK, exposing the traitor class and detailing the urgent plan to save the nation.

Don’t miss it!



Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

