Police “May Never Know” Motive of London ISIS Terrorist

In this new Jamie Glazov Moment, Jamie focuses on Police “May Never Know” Motive of London ISIS Terrorist, reflecting on the mystery wrapped inside an enigma that ensues unabated.

Don’t miss it!



And make sure to watch Jamie give key tips on How Not to Blame Islam for the Jihad in London, where he offers a simple and easy-to-understand how-to video for leftists on how and why to maintain Jihad-Denial:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

Also see,

Why the Left Denies the Jihad in London