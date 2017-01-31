“Pussy” Symbolism and the Masked Hatred of the Women’s March.

This new edition of The Glazov Gang features an interview with Dawn Perlmutter, the Director of the Symbol Intelligence Group and one of the leading subject matter experts (SME) in symbols, symbolic methodologies, unfamiliar customs and ritualistic crimes.

Dawn discusses “Pussy” Symbolism and the Masked Hatred of the Women’s March, unveiling the leftist intersection where vulgarity, emasculation and self-hatred meet.



Don’t miss it!

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

And make sure to watch Jamie discuss The Left’s Ferocious Rage at Trump’s Inauguration, where he focuses on: When the truth reproves you:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

Also see,

Daniel Greenfield Moment: Trump Wins From Day 1.