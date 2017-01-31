“Pussy” Symbolism and the Masked Hatred of the Women’s March.

“Pussy” Symbolism and the Masked Hatred of the Women’s March.
Brent Smith
31 Jan, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

This new edition of The Glazov Gang features an interview with Dawn Perlmutter, the Director of the Symbol Intelligence Group and one of the leading subject matter experts (SME) in symbols, symbolic methodologies, unfamiliar customs and ritualistic crimes.

glazov-pic

Dawn discusses “Pussy” Symbolism and the Masked Hatred of the Women’s March, unveiling the leftist intersection where vulgarity, emasculation and self-hatred meet.

Don’t miss it!

And make sure to watch Jamie discuss The Left’s Ferocious Rage at Trump’s Inauguration, where he focuses on: When the truth reproves you:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

Also see,

Daniel Greenfield Moment: Trump Wins From Day 1.

Brent Smith

Brent Smith

More articles by Brent Smith

Leave a Comment

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading

Share this!

Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!

Send this to friend