RedPillBlack on the Dems’ Plantation for American Blacks

This new Glazov Gang episode was joined by video blogger Candace Owens, aka RedPillBlack.

Candace discussed The Dems’ Plantation for American Blacks, unveiling the vicious racism and tyranny of the American Left.

Don’t miss it!

And make sure to watch Dinesh D’Souza focus on The Big Lie About Charlottesville, where he exposes the Nazi roots of the American Left:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

