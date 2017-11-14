RedPillBlack on the Dems’ Plantation for American Blacks

RedPillBlack on the Dems’ Plantation for American Blacks
Jamie Glazov
14 Nov, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

This new Glazov Gang episode was joined by video blogger Candace Owens, aka RedPillBlack.

Candace discussed The Dems’ Plantation for American Blacks, unveiling the vicious racism and tyranny of the American Left.

Don’t miss it!

And make sure to watch Dinesh D’Souza focus on The Big Lie About Charlottesville, where he exposes the Nazi roots of the American Left:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

Also see,

Linda Sarsour – You Need to Apologize for Halloween Massacre

Jamie Glazov

Jamie Glazov

More articles by Jamie Glazov

Leave a Comment

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading

Share this!

Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!

Send this to a friend