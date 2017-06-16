Refugees, Immigration and the Agenda to Erase America

Refugees, Immigration and the Agenda to Erase America
Jamie Glazov
16 Jun, 2017
This special edition of The Glazov Gang was joined by Jim Simpson, author of The Red-Green Axis.

Jim came on the show to discuss Refugees, Immigration and the Agenda to Erase America, unveiling the sinister goal of the Red-Green Axis.

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

