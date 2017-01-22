Robert Spencer Moment: “The Hill” Bows to the Islamic War on Free Speech.

This special edition of The Glazov Gang presents the Robert Spencer Moment with Robert Spencer, the Director of JihadWatch.org and the author of the new book The Complete Infidel’s Guide to ISIS.

Robert discusses “The Hill” Bows to the Islamic War on Free Speech, revealing how the cowards who give up the freedom of speech at the slightest provocation don’t realize what is coming.

Don’t miss it!

And make sure to watch Anne Marie Waters focus on The Islamic Darkness Descends on Europe:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

