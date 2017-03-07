Saba Ahmed vs. Shireen Qudosi on “Does Islam Need Reform?”

This special edition of The Glazov Gang was joined by Saba Ahmed, the president of the Republican Muslim Coalition, and Shireen Qudosi, the Director of Muslim Matters at America Matters.

The two guests went toe-to-toe on Does Islam Need Reform? and the heated exchange touched on the Hijab, political Islam, the figure of Mohammed, what a real Muslim is, and much, much more.



Don’t miss it!

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

And don’t miss the Glazov Gang Standoff where Saba Ahmed and ex-Muslim Nonie Darwish go toe-to-toe about Taqiyya:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

Also see,

Thank you President Trump for Naming “Radical Islamic Terrorism”.