Sex Wars: Low Testosterone and the Islamization of the West

Sex Wars: Low Testosterone and the Islamization of the West
Jamie Glazov
23 Jun, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

This new edition of The Glazov Gang features Roy Barzilai, author of The Testosterone Hypothesis.

Roy discussed Sex Wars: Low Testosterone and the Islamization of the West, unveiling how hormones regulate the life cycles of civilization.

Don’t miss it!

And make sure to watch our special episode with John Guandolo, a former FBI agent, combat veteran Marine, and now the President of Understanding the Threat.

John discussed Trump vs. Brotherhood Infiltration, casting a disturbing light on the enemy within:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

Also see,

Leaving the Social Justice Warriors Cult

Jamie Glazov

Jamie Glazov

More articles by Jamie Glazov

Leave a Comment

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading

Share this!

Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!

Send this to a friend