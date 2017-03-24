Shireen Qudosi on “Muslims Oppressing Muslims”

This special edition of The Glazov Gang was joined by Shireen Qudosi, the Director of Muslim Matters at America Matters.

Shireen discussed Muslims Oppressing Muslims, calling for a standard that Muslims must be held to.



Don’t miss it!

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

And make sure to watch the special edition of Glazov Gang Standoff in which Shireen and Saba Ahmed, the president of the Republican Muslim Coalition, went toe-to-toe on Does Islam Need Reform? The heated exchange touched on the Hijab, political Islam, the figure of Mohammed, what a real Muslim is, and much, much more:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

Also see,

Can I Criticize Islam Without Fearing For My Life?