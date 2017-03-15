Snoop Dogg — not the only liberal lunatic obsessed with assassinating Trump

Snoop Dogg’s new video depicting a “mock-assassination” of President Donald Trump is disturbing enough. But it’s part of a dangerous trend of the left fantasizing about the death or assassination of presidents they oppose — especially Trump.

It’s terrifying to think the left has devolved from lamenting the JFK assassination to seeing the death of Trump as either political theater or wishful thinking.

The left has graduated quickly from producing a song titled, F*** Donald Trump, performed by YG with G-Eazy and pop star Macklemore, and violently attacking Trump supporters. Now they’re talking about “blowing up the White House,” bringing back would-be presidential assassin John Hinckley or shooting that “motherf***er.”

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

This all becomes more important since there has already been one assassination attempt on Trump, a June 18, 2016, attack that went under-reported. Then there was the time during the early part of the 2016 campaign when another man charged his stage March 12, 2016, and had to be tackled by Secret Service. Add in the hundreds of arrests at the anti-Trump inauguration riot and several arrests for threats against the president and it appears that there is a terrifying liberal penchant for endangering the life of the president and reveling in it. Twitter has also become a home for the left’s assassination fascination.

Singers, celebrities and journalists have all joined in the bloody Trump assassination fantasies. Back in 2016, comedian Bill Maher joked during a D.C. performance that he was getting “nervous” about the presidential race “tightening.” “If this race is even the week before the election, somebody is going to have to go out there…” Maher paused as the crowd cheered.

Singers, celebrities and journalists have all joined in the bloody Trump assassination fantasies. Back in 2016, comedian Bill Maher joked during a D.C. performance that he was getting “nervous” about the presidential race “tightening.” “If this race is even the week before the election, somebody is going to have to go out there…” Maher paused as the crowd cheered. He added: “Why do you think they let Hinckley out” to much laughter.

Madonna was one of several anti-Trump speakers during the Women’s March in D.C., talking about her “revolution of love.” Then her speech morphed into hate, saying how she, “thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House. This was just one day after Trump took office. Rapper Rick Ross also performed a new video, saying, “Assassinate Trump like I’m Zimmerman.”

The liberal news site Fusion even posted a cartoon titled, “The Best Case Scenarios Under Trump.” One of the four scenarios suggested Trump’s assassination by a “double agent” known as the “Slovenian slayer” — presumably code for Melania Trump who is from Slovenia. The View’s Sunny Hostin wondered if the attempted assassination of Trump was because of campaign’s “vileness” and questioned if “all the rhetoric will bring more people out of the woodwork like that.”

Two separate British journalists have also called for Trump’s assassination. Monisha Rajesh, a travel writer for the UK’s Telegraph, tweeted, “It’s about time for a presidential assassination” … just two days after Trump took office. In response, she deleted her Twitter account. Sunday Times columnist India Knight followed that up two months later, claiming, “Thee assassination is taking such a long time.”

The fixation has even crept into actual news reporting. CNN was deservedly criticized for a pre-inauguration report on the designated survivor who would take over “if an attack hit the incoming president.” That report even incorporated scenes from the ABC TV show Designated Survivor. It played into liberal fantasies that such as an attack, “could put Obama cabinet member in Oval Office,” as an on-screen graphic explained it.

The story was based on an attack hitting, “the incoming president, vice president and congressional leaders.” CNN concluded that an Obama cabinet member would then assume power and called such a circumstance, “a quirk.”

This sadly isn’t new. When George W. Bush was president, liberals produced a “documentary” called “Death of a President” that even won a Toronto film award. CNN gave it four minutes of free advertising. In 2014, The New York Times sang the praises of a book of short stories by British author Hilary Mantel titled: “The Assassination of Margaret Thatcher.” Times reviewer Janet Maslin called that “opportunistic political fantasy” the “piece de resistance” of the collection.

Talk of assassination isn’t a joke or a quirk. It jeopardizes both human life and the life of our republic.

Dan Gainor is the Media Research Center’s Vice President for Business and Culture. He writes frequently about media for Fox News Opinion. He can also be contacted on Facebook and Twitter as dangainor.

Also see,

Liberal Journalism Is Flush With Cash And Conservatives Should Be Worried