Thank you President Trump for Naming “Radical Islamic Terrorism”.
06 Mar, 2017 by Jamie Glazov
In this new Jamie Glazov Moment, Jamie says: Thank you President Trump for Naming “Radical Islamic Terrorism” and unveils the dire urgency of knowing the enemy and making a threat assessment.
And make sure you watch Jamie discuss The Spiritual Roots of Trump Derangement Syndrome, where he reflects on the Left’s ferocious rage at Trump’s inauguration:
Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]
