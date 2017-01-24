Top 10 Reasons Keith Ellison Should Terrify You.

Jamie Glazov
24 Jan, 2017 by
On this new special edition of Anni Cyrus’s “Top 10”, Anni discusses Top 10 Reasons Keith Ellison Should Terrify You, unveiling how the Left’s alliance with Islamic Supremacism is solidifying at the DNC:

And make sure to watch Anni discuss Top 10 Acid Attack Victims in Iran, asking us to never forget them — and to reflect on the inhumanity that Islamic Law spawns toward women:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

