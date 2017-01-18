Trump Meets With Possible Supreme Court Pick – The Left Hates Him

Yesterday, Townhall.com reported that President-elect Donald Trump had just met with one of the 21 members of his well-publicized supreme Court selection list.

The man Trump chose to meet with this past Saturday is Judge William Pryor of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The 11th Circuit services the States of Florida, Georgia and Alabama . Coincidently, Pryor served as deputy Attorney General of Alabama for two years under Jeff Sessions. After Sessions was elected to the Senate in 1997, Pryor was elevated to Alabama Attorney General. Small world isn’t it.

A few years later (2003) ‘W’ nominated him for the 11th Circuit, but the dems successfully stalled the pick. He was later recess-appointed by Bush and confirmed by a narrow margin.

We on the right – the Constitutionalists (Common or not) – were concerned that The Donald might ascend to the highest office and promptly “go off the rails” by selecting some whack-job liberal like his sister – and not stick with selections from “the list.”

But Pryor is indeed on the list and does appear conservative. Happily, and surely to the chagrin of the left, Pryor did not attend one of the requisite leftist schools one must attend – like Harvard, Yale or Columbia . Instead he attended Northeast Louisiana University and then Tulane Law School .

Northeast Louisiana University ?! What kind of backwater school is that? Isn’t that where Booby Boucher from “The Waterboy” went? Oh sorry – that was South Central Louisiana State University . GO MUD DOGS! Of course, to an Ivy League liberal, what’s the difference.

Just because Trump chose to meet first with Pryor doesn’t automatically mean he is the one. It may mean nothing at all, but if The Donald wishes to keep to his timetable of nominating his supreme Court pick within 20 days of his inauguration, he does need to get the lead out.

Admittedly, I know very little of Judge Pryor, but sometimes you don’t have to. Sometimes it’s just as easy to look to those who fear and despise him. If the left loves, or at least has little problem with a selection, this should scare us. And if they loathe the pick, I would be safe in saying that he or she is probably a fine choice. And the further left they are, the safer the pick.

It just so happens that almost a year ago, the Marxists at ThinkProgress presciently wrote about how scary Pryor is and that he would likely be Trump’s pick. They called Pryor “ultra-conservative” and quoted Trump as saying that Pryor and Judge Diane Sykes (also on the list) “best represent the conservative values we need to protect.”

For proof that Pryor is an off-the-rails conservative nut, ThinkProgress points to “statements Pryor made as Alabama Attorney General labeling Roe v. Wade and the Supreme Court’s landmark criminal justice decision in Miranda v. Arizona as ‘the worst examples of judicial activism.’ Pryor also described Roe as creating ‘a constitutional right to murder an unborn child.’” He has also upheld voter I.D. laws.

They added that, “For the most part, however, Pryor has behaved as a fairly orthodox conservative since his elevation to the court.” That’s good enough for me. If they hate him – I like him. Easy as that.

