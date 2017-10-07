The Ugly Truth for Liberals: Gun Control Will Not Stop Mass Shootings

Liberals believe in never letting a crisis go to waste; so before the blood cools on the ground after a mass shooting, we always have some variation of the following conversation:

Liberals: WE MUST ACT!

Conservatives: What do you want to do?

Liberals: A bunch of things that will hurt law-abiding gun owners, but won’t fix the problem!

Conservatives: No, thanks.

Liberals: WHY WON’T YOU ACT?!?!?

Every time some terrorist, wacko or radical kills people, liberals always want to take guns away from the people who didn’t do it. Their unconstitutional goal is complete gun confiscation, something which would likely lead to mass violence against the people carrying it out along with the prominent people and government officials advocating it. The Founding Fathers understood that if the American people were ever disarmed, it would only be a matter of time until the guns of a fascistic government were pointed at the people. So wise Americans understand that an attempt at widespread gun confiscation in the United States may very well lead to large numbers of freedom loving civilians, cops and military members taking up arms to insure that we continue to live in a Constitutional Republic. Liberals would do well not to forget that.

