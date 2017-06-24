Unknown: Islam’s “Kill-All-Jews” Day and the Left’s Hateful Silence.

Unknown: Islam’s “Kill-All-Jews” Day and the Left’s Hateful Silence.
Jamie Glazov
24 Jun, 2017 by
On this new special edition of The UnknownAnni Cyrus focuses on Islam’s “Kill-All-Jews” Day and the Left’s Hateful Silence. She sheds light on Muslims chanting “Death to Jews!” on “Al-Quds” Day and wonders: Where are the leftist howls of indignation?

Anni discuss Rosie O'Donnell's Jihadist Romance, where Anni reflects on how funding a supporter of Islamic terror is the "progressive" thing to do:

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

