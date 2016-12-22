Video: Castro’s Torture of American POWs in Vietnam

This special episode of The Glazov Gang was joined by Michael D. Benge, a former POW in North Vietnam (1968-1973). He discussed Castro’s Torture of American POWs in Vietnam, telling a horrifying untold story – and unveiling the POWs left behind.

[See Mike Benge’s testimony on this issue before the House International Relations Committee HERE. See Jamie’s Breitbart article on this issue HERE. Contact Mike Benge: [email protected] ]

