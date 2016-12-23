Video: Miracles Surrounding the Birth of Jesus – Glazov Gang Christmas Special.

Jamie Glazov
23 Dec, 2016 by
This Glazov Gang Christmas Special was joined by Dr. Peter Hammond, the founder of Frontline Fellowship, who came on the show to discuss Miracles Surrounding the Birth of Jesus, unveiling the miraculous and joyous phenomena connected to our Savior’s birth.

And make sure to watch Dr. Hammond discuss Trump’s Victory: Divine Intervention?, exploring the question: Did God do it?

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

