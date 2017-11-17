Warner Moment: Our Virtuous Enemies.

Warner Moment: Our Virtuous Enemies.
Jamie Glazov
17 Nov, 2017
This new edition of the Glazov Gang presents the Dr. Bill Warner Moment with Dr. Bill Warner, the president of politicalislam.com.

Dr. Warner focused on Our Virtuous Enemiesasking us to look carefully at how Islam advances its power.

Don’t miss it!

And make sure to watch Dr. Warner discuss How to Use the Elements of Islam to Vet Muslim Migrants, where he asks: Is the Koran wrong or right about wife-beating, sexual slavery, killing unbelievers and political assassinations?

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

