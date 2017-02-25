Whistleblowing by Design

Well – it looks like it was all by design. Throughout his entire presidency, Obama and his most transparent administration of all time has had it out for whistleblowers.

In March, 2015, the Guardian posted an article stating that, “Since Barack Obama entered the White House in 2009, his government has waged a war against whistleblowers and official leakers. On his watch, there have been eight prosecutions under the 1917 Espionage Act – more than double those under all previous presidents combined.”

However, they also went on to explain that it’s not like Obama prosecuted all leakers. Those “leaks” from high-level officials like Leon Panetta, John Brennan or even New York Times reporter, David Sanger, were all given a pass.

Bottom line – if you were favored by Obama and the leak would make the President look good, no harm would come to you.

But then in January, a week prior to Trump’s inauguration, it seemed everything changed. The Washington Times reported that, “President Barack Obama— with about a week left in his presidency — has all of a sudden shown interest in protecting government whistleblowers and the inspector general community.”

“Outgoing Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz announced Wednesday [ Jan. 11 ] a new ‘scientific integrity’ policy, which outlines ‘all scientists, engineers, or others supported by [the Department of Energy] are free and encouraged to share their scientific findings and views,’ including talking to the media, giving public speeches and expressing their views on social media…”

Imagine that – and just in time for Trump to take the reigns.

In the eleventh hour he also signed into law a bill that would renew the vigor of the Inspector General’s office – a department he did his best to gut during his time in office. We wouldn’t want any IGs poking around in our business.

Prior to signing the law, Inspectors had to get permission from their agency heads to dig into any claims of corruption. But now the new law bypasses that step. Again – just in time for Trump.

And as if they were in on it from the start, the left-wing media has joined in the fight to shield whistleblowers, while making sure their information gets into the right (meaning left) hands…their hands.

Wow! If I didn’t know better, I would conclude that the media colluded with Obama to thrust another thorn in the side of the Trump administration. But they wouldn’t do that – would they? Why yes – yes they would, in my humble opinion.

On Wednesday , USA Today , USA Today posted a piece describing that the network, “has launched a secure website for sources who want to share information with reporters covering government institutions from city halls to the White House.”

As Mark Levin stated, this is just cover. They have little to no interest in what goes on at City Hall, and the only State Houses they will be concerned with are those controlled by Republicans. This is an anti-Trump initiative – pure and simple.

USA Today writes that, “SecureDrop is a system of communication made available by the Freedom of the Press Foundation to protect journalists and their sources.”

SecureDrop? This is like spy-craft stuff, where they employ “data-drops,” better known as “Dead Drops,” to communicate and smuggle information. And of course an organization like the Freedom of the Press Foundation is involved. After all, its founder is radical leftist Daniel Ellsberg.

Although “SecureDrop” has existed since 2013, a director at the Freedom of the Press Foundation said that, “Since the [Trump] election, things have just exploded as far as demand for SecureDrop goes. Almost every single news organization you can mention has reached out to us in the past few months.”

Don’t get me wrong. I’m all for legitimate whistleblowers, but this isn’t what it’s about. It is about the want of the left, both the media, aligning with entrenched and embittered lefty bureaucrats, to do whatever they can to make Trump’s time in office as miserable as they can make it. And the ultimate goal is Trump’s removal.

It is also just one more example of just how petty and small Barack Obama is.

