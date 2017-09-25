Why Should We Care About ‘DREAMers”?

I know Democrats really want us to care about the so-called “DREAMers,” illegal aliens brought to the country as children by their illegal alien parents. And the media desperately wants us to care about them, too. It trots out hand-picked illegals to tell their sad tales of woe, detailed stories designed to tug at heartstrings and trigger emotion to override logic. But one question remains: Why should we care?

To be honest, I don’t. I know that’s not socially acceptable to say. Politicians in both parties are falling all over themselves to be seen caring about the fate of these 800,000 illegal aliens benefiting from the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program. President Barack Obama willed into existence with his magic pen. But I just don’t. At least not all of them.

I care about Americans. I care about people who came here legally. I care about our laws and the Constitution.

The beautiful thing about the liberty we enjoy in the United States is we are free to change our laws or amend our constitution should our elected representatives choose to do so. When President Obama created DACA he circumvented the very system the Founding Fathers invented to do just that. That’s why I don’t care.

President Obama said at the time that if Congress wouldn’t act, he would. Then he changed the law with his pen.

This unconstitutional usurpation of power was encouraged by Democrats before he did it, and cheered after. When President Donald Trump reversed it, Democrats were outraged.

In defense of Obama’s actions, and to defend against Trump’s, some said the former president had to act. When asked about subverting the role of Congress, Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., said: “That’s why the executive order was in place after failing so many times to make sure that people had protection from deportation.”

An illegal alien “DREAMer” named Victor Erives Jr agreed, telling Jake Tapper, “I believe he (Obama) did the right decision, because Congress didn’t do anything to help us or put us in a legal status. But let’s remember we tried to do that, and the DREAM Act came in as executive orders because it failed back in the day, when it did not get through the Senate.”

Both men miss the point, or more accurately, they confuse the point.

There has been a push to pass the DREAM Act, in one form or another, since 2001. It has never passed Congress. Yes, that sounds simple, but that’s only because it is.

Congress not passing a bill, rejecting a bill, is not “refusing to act.” It is Congress acting.

There is no obligation for Congress to pass anything but a budget, and it pretty much has refused to do that in the last decade. When presented with the opportunity to grant legal status to illegal alien children, Congress repeatedly has said no. That choice, that refusal to pass legislation, is action. It’s obviously action some people disagree with, but so are a lot of the actions congresses and presidents have chosen to take.

Congress said no. No means no.

Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California said this week the parents who came to the country illegally, dragging their kids along with them and creating this awful situation for them, “did a great thing” by ignoring our sovereignty and breaking our laws. Left unsaid by Pelosi or any of her allies in the media is when she was Speaker of the House, she and her Democratic colleagues could have passed the DREAM Act, if they wanted to.

From 2009 till 2011 Democrats, led by Pelosi and former Senator Harry Reid, D-Nev., could have passed anything they wanted – the DREAM Act, total and complete amnesty, renaming the country “Amnestyville” – and they didn’t. Democrats had a filibuster-proof majority in the Senate, yet did nothing. They “acted” to keep the issue alive for electoral purposes.

Those chickens came home to roost for Pelosi, who ended up being shouted down by a group of “DREAMers” at a press conference she tried to hold in San Francisco. Obnoxiously, these entitled brats who’ve been empowered by Democrats to be “victims,” demanded not only amnesty for themselves, but for their parents and every other illegal alien as well.

This is where they lose me and why I don’t care.

These pampered and pandered to brats deserve nothing.

I’m inclined to support the ability of some to stay on a case-by-case basis – for those who meet standards of education, accomplishment, not having broken any more laws, honorable military service, etc. – on the condition their parents never, ever are granted legal status. But activists – people here illegally – who demand the privilege to stay, to have a say in, if not control over, the political process of a country they’re in illegally? Those people need to go.

That may sound cold, but they’ve earned it. Anyone with that sense of entitlement won’t become a productive member of society, and productive members of society are the only people we should consider for permanent entry into the United States.

So even though we’re supposed to care, I don’t. I’ll feel as badly as everyone else when hand-picked stories are told for their emotional impact about individuals, but I won’t have my logic overruled by emotions. I care about the Constitution, and I care about Americans. This country has a door – come through it, through the process and I’ll welcome you with open arms. I’m even open to extraordinary circumstances and exceptions to the rules.

But climb in a window and start making demands or shouting down anyone (including Nancy Pelosi), and you’ve lost me. Like Congress, I’m saying “no,” and saying no is a completely valid action.

