YouTube Shuts Down Glazov Gang Channel’s Monetization.

First it was the crowdfunding online company GoFundMe that banned The Glazov Gang from accepting online donations.

Now The Glazov Gang, a fan-generated web-tv show that dares to tell the truth about the threat from the Left and Islam, is also being punished by YouTube for the crime of dissenting from the Left’s and Islam’s totalitarian worldview.

In its clear duty to carry out Islamic blasphemy laws, YouTube has now shut down The Glazov Gang Channel’s Monetization.

This is no great surprise, of course, since YouTube is waging war on all Channels that do not toe the Islamic-Leftist Party Line. Pamela Geller’s Channel, for instance, was recently deleted, while 70,000 videos of terror preacher Anwar al-Awlaki’s calls for violent jihadremain untouched.

The Unholy Alliance‘s agenda is clearly succeeding and accelerating. Companies are closing their platforms to those who dissent from the Left’s totalitarian worldview. Google, for example, is blatantly blacklisting conservatives and has admitted to colluding with fascist-Left smear groups to oppress all anti-Left and anti-Jihad thought crimes. Freedom of speech and conscience are being annihilated each passing day right before our eyes.

The Glazov Gang will not take this lying down. Please spread the message that YouTube has surrendered to leftist fascism and kindly write to the organization to demand that The Glazov Gang get its monetization back:

Reference the url of The Glazov Gang Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/user/TheFMPMG

For more info, visit:https://www.facebook.com/aynazcyrus/posts/10210069944413647?pnref=story

Supporters can still donate to The Glazov Gang through our Generosity Campaign or Pay Pal account to help us keep going.



Thank you everyone!

Jamie Glazov is Frontpage Magazine’s editor. He holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror. He hosts the web TV show The Glazov Gang. You can contact him at [email protected]

