LIBERAL Friends Go BERSERK After California Lady Moves to Red Conservative State

Oh, how the left hates flyover country. You know… the Bible Belt, Middle America… where normal humans live. Coastal elites think the only Americans who have two functional brain cells and breeding live on either coast in progressively Marxist cities, not in those bothersome and backward ‘red states’. That’s where the riff raff, unwashed masses live and they wouldn’t be caught dead near us. We wouldn’t be caught living anywhere else. And I mean that. I’ve traveled all over this beautiful country and I personally prefer the mountains, where good, wholesome, moral Americans be found… hopefully with their Bibles and guns intact.

One Californian writer who found herself relocated to Indiana thought that way too until she moved inland. Then her whole viewpoint on Middle America underwent a severe adjustment – for the better. Leah Singer never thought she would find herself smack dab in the middle of Trump Country, but moving there caused a massive shift in her perception of America and life. In an editorial that she published in the Indianapolis Star, she bluntly laid out why California liberals and others have it all wrong about those ‘red states’.

“I used to say I’d never move to a red state. And then I did. And it’s changed my life for the better,” Singer admitted. California likes to think of itself as a stronghold of diversity… no racists or knuckle-draggers allowed. But it only appears that way to elites who live in a liberal bubble there with blinders on. They parrot liberal talking points and pat themselves on the back over their progressive platitudes. Singer doesn’t see it as the liberal paradise she once did. “I was raised in California, where we like to believe diversity is applauded and opportunities abound,” she explained. “In many ways, California’s blue state bubble can be a very safe place to live if you subscribe to the popular liberal politics.”

I can understand though how Singer was apprehensive about moving into the great conservative middle of the country. She had been brainwashed all her life. She believed that conservatives were hateful, mean-spirited bigots. Imagine her shock when she found out the exact opposite. She found out what true diversity is… the freedom to allow ALL others to voice their opinions and live their varied and colorful lives as they see fit. Suddenly, coloring within the liberal lines began to look restrictive and I might add, suppressive. “Over and over, I was questioned about why I would ever leave the Golden State for a ‘flyover’ red state. This phrase alone troubled me, and the implied perception that one flies over the Midwest just to get to their East or West coast home,” she stated. “As I settled into life in the Midwest, I heard the same assumptive questions: ‘Did everyone you know vote for Donald Trump?’ ‘Are there African-American, Jewish, Asian, LGBTQ people in Indiana?’ ‘Do people make fun of you for listening to National Public Radio?’” Singer recalled.

Singer quickly saw that her perception of conservatives was all wrong and did not reflect reality. “As I got to know my new Midwest home, I realize how living in a bubble and subscribing to the Middle America stereotypes is truly damaging to this country,” she explained. “Never does one ask how the Indiana public schools provide many opportunities that have been cut from California’s public schools because of one budget crisis after another,” Singer stated. “Never does one ask about the low cost of living that is allowing us to pay off the mountain of debt we accrued in California. And never does one ask about my fellow community members, who are running successful businesses, enriching the city’s arts and making a difference for the local environment.”

The light went off in her mind – illuminating the fact that California liberals are not as enlightened and diverse as they claim. “Southern California is diverse racially and religiously; it really is not with respect to class or working poor,” Singer disclosed. “This is especially the case in San Diego County, where it’s becoming more difficult for middle-class families to own a home or afford rent, with 41% of homeowners and 57% of renters spending 30% or more of income on housing, all while incomes stay stagnant, according to the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce.”

Singer quickly realized that these liberals have no idea what true diversity is or how the majority of Americans live. “(H)ow many of these people travel within their own country to get to know the ‘other?’ Why travel the globe, but not make an effort to get to know your Midwest neighbor?” the author asked. “Living in Indiana, I now have an understanding of America that I did not before. I wish more people living outside the middle took the time to get to know the others living a few states away. I did, and I am a better person because of it,” she concluded.

This doesn’t mean that Singer is now a die-hard conservative. But she now sees what true freedom encompasses and that there are more opinions and political stances out there than just those in liberal Utopias. Perhaps she will now be able to convince some of her friends of the truth out there… small town America isn’t what holds this country back… they just may be what save this nation from Marxism.