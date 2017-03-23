Tomi Lahren SUSPENDED – Now Glenn Beck Reveals The REAL Reason Why [VIDEO]

I’ve been watching the Tomi Lahren debacle for a number of days now and haven’t really cared enough to comment until now. First off, I’ve never cared for Tomi. She’s over-the-top aggressive and very into herself. I did not like how she treated Ted Cruz at all during the campaign. But everyone has a right to their opinion. I just choose not to watch her. She was suspended for a week from TheBlaze the other day… it coincided with her appearance on The View where she proclaimed that she was a pro-choice conservative. Her statement shocked everyone. It shouldn’t have… she’s alluded to that stance before.

Glenn Beck let slip that it was not about the pro-choice stance… it was about the me, me, me, me stance, which Laren is definitely guilty of. Word has it that she treats her staff like servants and is royally crappy to everyone around her. I hear she doesn’t get along with anyone pretty much. RedState has claimed that both Lahren and Loesch are leaving. If Lahren leaves, it will be because she was a prima donna. I can’t see Dana leaving, unless it was for a move up in the media world, which by the way she has earned and Tomi has not. Dana is the real talent here and the real conservative.

From the Conservative Tribune:

People on both sides of the political aisle were stunned recently when rising conservative star pundit Tomi Lahren revealed to the women of “The View” that she held a pro-choice viewpoint on the issue of abortion, insinuating that “limited government” pro-life conservatives were “hypocrites” for wanting government prohibitions on ending the lives of children in their mothers’ wombs. Just days later, it was reported by The Daily Caller that Lahren had been suspended by TheBlaze for at least one week, and sources indicated that though her contract with the conservative-leaning network didn’t expire until September, she could be on her way out the door before then. However, while Lahren’s abortion statement may have been the final straw that resulted in her suspension, it was likely not the only reason action was taken against her, as TheBlaze founder Glenn Beck said on his radio program on Monday.

Tomi also called pro-life conservatives giant hypocrites which just irritates the hell out of me. I get the feeling she has no idea what a constitutional conservative really is and that she may be a budding liberal in the making. “I’m pro choice, and here’s why. I am a constitutional, you know, someone that loves the Constitution,” Lahren said. “I’m someone that’s for limited government. So I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies. I can sit here and say that, as a Republican and I can say, you know what, I’m for limited government, so stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well.” Preserving unborn life is not inconsistent with our Founding Principles. This woman is uninformed and willfully ignorant.

Tomi rants about her truth… there is only one truth and it is not subjective. Lahren is the face of millennial conservatives at TheBlaze. They should focus more on factual reporting than catering to an age demographic. When you mistakenly think that everything revolves around appealing to the young and hip, you get someone like Tomi and it inevitably and predictably blows up in your face. Principles before age and beauty people.

I speak my truth. If you don't like it, tough. I will always be honest and stand in my truth. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 18, 2017

Only 3 months ago, @TomiLahren considered an abortion to be murder, today, she branded pro life conservatives as hypocrites. #NoPrinciples pic.twitter.com/8BqoQTOyD1 — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 17, 2017

Just when you think @TomiLahren couldn't be any more vapid and clueless about anything that conservatism stands for: https://t.co/64JzRlxoax pic.twitter.com/iRH2eV4cCc — Tim Carlson (@thecivilcomment) March 17, 2017