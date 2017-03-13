Democrats Dive Into Conspiracy Theory Over Firing Of Preet Bharara

As you’re well aware, Democrats have become rather unhinged at Trump’s request that the remaining 40+ federal prosecutors resign, even though this is something presidents do, because these prosecutors serve at the pleasure of the president. Clinton asked them all to resign early on, as did Obama. There was no outcry from the Democrats or the media. Of course, they had hissy fits when George W. Bush asked for resignations, because hypocrisy.

Preet Bharara refused to resign, which supposedly forced Trump to fire him. While Trump was well within his rights to make this move, I do believe it was a mistake, because Bharara was damned good at his job, and was willing to go after everyone, regardless of party, and, because his sector was New York, he was nailing corrupt Democrats left and right. As is the norm, Democrats are jumping into conspiracy theories. The first is to “question the timing.” Many Leftists are going down this route. Mika on Morning Joe threw this out there around 730 this morning.

Then we have this crazy Democrat

(The Hill) Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) said there could be a connection between the firing of former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara and investigations into President Trump. During an interview on ABC’s “This Week,” Cummings, the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, said the president has the right to fire U.S. attorneys. But he noted that not very long ago, the president said he was willing to “keep the U.S. attorney there in New York.” “And then suddenly, he’s, I guess, changed his mind,” Cummings said. “I’m just curious as to why that is, and certainly there’s a lot of questions coming up as to whether … President Trump is concerned about the jurisdiction of this U.S. attorney and whether that might affect his future,” he continued. (snip) “So I think that in part, the president has created this situation for himself. But yeah, sure, no doubt about it, when they asked about the Emoluments Clause and possible violations of it and the U.S. attorney’s relationship to that, I think that had perhaps something to do with.” When pressed further on whether he thinks there might be a connection, Cummings said: “There very well may be.”

Just imagine the media response had a Republican questioned Obama in this manner for firing someone. They would have circled the wagons and attacked the Republican for trotting out unfounded conspiracy theories, and demanded proof. But, then, the media have mostly not demanded any evidence on the Russia claims, and are more than willing to perpetuate the conspiracy theories themselves.

And we have this tweet by Bharara, via Mediaite

By the way, now I know what the Moreland Commission must have felt like. — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) March 12, 2017

which led to liberal freakouts

So is @PreetBharara saying he was fired because he was looking into @realDonaldTrump ? https://t.co/tKRq3pagGC — Kaja Whitehouse (@kajawhitehouse) March 12, 2017

Sigh. Snowflakes

New Yorkers will immediately get that opaque reference to the Moreland Commission to Investigate Public Corruption. Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo put them together in July 2013 to probe politicians of suspected corruption. Then suddenly disbanded it in 2014. There were allegations that the governor’s office tried to stifle investigations linked to Cuomo, so a US Attorney—Bharara—lead an investigation into whether there was malfeasance. In 2016, he announced there was insufficient evidence. Anyway, it’s worth mentioning that watchdog groups asked Bharara on Wednesday to look into the president’s foreign business dealings for possible violations of the emoluments clause.

Those watchdog groups are all vastly left leaning, despite the Washington Post attempting to proclaim they’re bipartisan. CREW (Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics), Democracy 21, and Paul Smith of the Campaign Legal Center (which primarily goes after Republicans and supports Democrat beliefs). These groups are just continuing the leftist attempts to go on fishing expeditions to find any way to get rid of Trump, because they cannot accept the election outcome.

