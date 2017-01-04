THIS IS HUGE! NATIONAL Conceal Carry Reciprocity Is OFFICIALLY In The Works!

Not every state has identical laws when it comes to the Second Amendment and concealed carry, despite a concealed carry permit being a legitimate legal document.

Starting today, however, we have hope that national concealed carry reciprocity will soon be the law of the land, allowing you to conceal carry in any state in the nation that also allows concealed carry, provided you follow the laws of that state

From The Federalist Papers Project:

Yesterday was a big opening day for the 115th Congress. Sen. Ted Cruz made good on his word to introduce an amendment regarding Congressional term limits, and now Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC) introduced a huge piece of legislation: national concealed carry reciprocity. Hudson’s office released a summary of the groundbreaking legislation: Rep. Hudson’s bill, which is supported by major pro-Second Amendment groups, would allow people with a state-issued concealed carry license or permit to conceal a handgun in any other state that allows concealed carry, as long as the permit holder follows the laws of that state. It also allows residents of Constitutional carry states the ability to carry in other states that recognize their own resident’s right to concealed carry.

You can read the wording of the bill below:

Notwithstanding any provision of the law of any State or political subdivision thereof (except as provided in subsection (b)) and subject only to the requirements of this section, a person who is not prohibited by Federal law from possessing, transporting, shipping, or receiving a firearm, who is carrying a valid identification document containing a photograph of the person, and who is carrying a valid license or permit which is issued pursuant to the law of a State and which permits the person to carry a concealed firearm or is entitled to carry a concealed firearm in the State in which the person resides, may possess or carry a concealed handgun (other than a machinegun or destructive device) that has been shipped or transported in interstate or foreign commerce, in any State that— ‘‘(1) has a statute under which residents of the State may apply for a license or permit to carry a concealed firearm; or ‘‘(2) does not prohibit the carrying of concealed firearms by residents of the State for lawful purposes

I don’t think I could be any happier about this if the bill also included free ice cream. This is going to make life easier for a lot of 2A fans.