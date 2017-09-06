U.S. Governor Orders Seizure of Privately Owned Guns, Ammo Ahead of Hurricane

Hurricane Irma is a beast. She is the size of France and her wind speed is at 185 miles per hour. She’s a monster Category 5 storm and she’s heading for the US. But before she hits the mainland, she’s going to ravage the US Virgin Islands. Gov. Kenneth E. Mapp there has activated the National Guard and has now ordered all guns, ammo and property needed by the National Guard seized. Silly me… I thought that was unconstitutional and illegal. The wording of the order is tricky as it allows the seizure in the performance of the National Guard’s duties.

Mapp issued this emergency order and signed it on Monday in preparation for the storm. It smacks of martial law. The National Hurricane Center is calling the storm “extremely dangerous.” Weather forecasters say Irma is headed towards the Florida coastline and should bring devastating conditions to the region in the next four or five days. But the eye of the storm is now projected to pass to the north of the Virgin Islands. They will still get four to ten inches of rain and wind gusts up to 75 mph, but they will probably be spared a direct hit here. So, the overboard thuggish order from Mapp is over the top.

Both GOP Florida Gov. Rick Scott and Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló have declared states of emergencies in anticipation of Irma. Scott said President Donald Trump “offered the full resources of the federal government as Floridians prepare for Hurricane Irma.” The Florida Keys are under a mandatory evacuation order and 5,000 Navy personnel have been told to get out. This storm is a killer and you know it’s bad when the military bugs out.

Mapp’s order on seizing guns and ammo is as follows: “The Adjutant General is directed pursuant to Title 23, Section 1520, Virgin Islands Code to take whatever actions she considers necessary to carry out the assigned mission. In accordance with Title 23 Section 1522, Virgin Islands Code, The Adjutant General is authorized and directed to seize arms, ammunition, explosives, incendiary material and any other property that may be required by the military forces for the performance of this emergency mission, in accordance with the Rules of Force promulgated by the Virgins Island National Guard and approved by the Virgin Islands Department of Justice.” They are a province of the US and not a state, so I guess they figure they can get away with this.

Oh my … Hurricane #Irma just entered "beast mode" … incredible convection flaring. Satellite estimates now > T 7.0 and Category 5. pic.twitter.com/nk5U2r5QsO — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) September 5, 2017

The National Rifle Association (NRA) is threatening legal action to stop the seizure of guns and ammunition by US Virgin Islands Gov. Kenneth Mapp ahead of Hurricane Irma, the group said Tuesday. I don’t blame them in the least and I’m glad they are making a move here. “People need the ability to protect themselves during times of natural disaster,” said Chris Cox, executive director of the NRA’S Institute for Legislative Action. “This dangerous order violates the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens and puts their lives at risk.”

Remember New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin? He ordered a similar move in 2005 during Hurricane Katrina. Congress later passed a bill, supported by the NRA and signed by President George W. Bush, banning future seizures of weapons during emergencies. “When 911 is nonexistent and law enforcement personnel are overwhelmed with search-and-rescue missions and other emergency duties, law-abiding American citizens must be able to protect their families and loved ones,” Cox said. “The NRA is prepared to pursue legal action to halt Gov. Mapp’s dangerous and unconstitutional order.” I guess Mapp didn’t get the memo.

Just spoke to @POTUS – he offered the full resources of the federal government as Floridians prepare for Hurricane Irma. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) September 5, 2017