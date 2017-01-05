BREAKING: FBI Revelation On Russian Hack Case Reveals Trump Was Right

A breaking news revelation has disclosed the possibility that the FBI did not actually examine any DNC servers in order to declare them hacked by the Russians.

Call me crazy, but if you claim that a country hacked the DNC servers, then shouldn’t you look at the servers and see if there’s any evidence whatsoever?

So what just happened was Hillary got her butt whipped in the 2016 election by a man with no experience. The DNC couldn’t believe it. They blamed Russian hackers for tampering with the election instead of conceding defeat with their head high. And to top it off, there’s no actual evidence that any hack ever took place by the Russians.

Wow. Sounds like some high school teenage girl drama to me. Of course, that’s what politics has become anyway, at least for the democrats and liberals. The adults on the right wing keep working toward building a great nation, while the liberals and democrats do nothing but whine, cry, and set things back. You know, like set back race relations that lead to Chicago hate crimes happening.

The Federalist Papers report – The FBI never examined the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) computer servers during its investigation into Russian attempts to interfere in the election, BuzzFeed reports. According to one intelligence official who spoke to the publication, no U.S. intelligence agency has performed its own forensics analysis on the hacked servers. Instead, the official said, the bureau and other agencies have relied on analysis done by the third-party security firm CrowdStrike, which investigated the breach for the DNC. “Crowdstrike is pretty good. There’s no reason to believe that anything that they have concluded is not accurate,” the intelligence official told BuzzFeed. The report comes as controversy continues to surround the Intelligence Community’s assessment that Russia was behind the attack on the DNC and Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta’s personal email account.

Even if the Russians did hack the DNC, who actually cares? Not me. Wikileaks provided great information. It didn’t sway anyone’s vote right or left, it just gave us fun information that we already speculated anyway.

We already knew what kind of people we were dealing with. This just let the rest of the world know.

That’s a good thing.