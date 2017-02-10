BREAKING: Syria’s Assad Now CONFIRMS- Some Refugees ARE Terrorists! [VIDEO]

This of course is pretty important information to know if you’re going to form an opinion on Trump’s travel ban. However, as we all know, those that are against it…are liberals, and liberals…don’t give a flying crap about the facts.

…but you do. This is what we have learned so far.

Syrian President Bashar Assad has just confirmed through a Yahoo News exclusive interview that the truth is some of the refugees that have and are entering the US are “DEFINITELY” terrorists.

“Those terrorists in Syria, holding the machine gun or killing people, they [appear as]peaceful refugees in Europe or in the West.” Assad said.

Upon hearing this, it is very clear that the 9th Circuit Court has really become an enemy to the safety of America and her people. They have blew it.

They have halted the ‘Travel Ban’ and as a result…we have no control over what kind of evils are coming into our country. As least for now. The fight is not over and President Trump has already stated he’ll see them in court.

Meanwhile however, Americans who know better are TICKED that the 9th circuit has the audacity to keep our President from protecting us. If people die from their decisions…some are saying their actions should be considered treason.

It’s absolutely ridiculous how the left has decided to be blind to the truth with a matter as important as national security with all the facts pointing to them being wrong. All President Trump said was that within just these 7 countries, there are many people that hate us and we should use the travel ban just long enough for his administration to be sure we are keeping the bad guys out. That’s it!

Here is what we have learned from the reports:

Yahoo reports: In an exclusive interview with Yahoo News at a presidential office in Damascus, Assad said President Trump’s freeze on admitting refugees from his country — part of an executive order that has drawn widespread protests and is being challenged in federal court — “is an American issue” on which he would not take sides. But asked if some of those who fled are “aligned with terrorists,” Assad quickly replied, “Definitely.” “You can find it on the Net,” Assad went on: “Those terrorists in Syria, holding the machine gun or killing people, they [appear as]peaceful refugees in Europe or in the West.” He said he couldn’t estimate how many there might be, but he added that “you don’t need a significant number to commit atrocities.” He noted that the 9/11 attacks were pulled off by fewer than 20 terrorists “out of maybe millions of immigrants in the United States. So it’s not about the number, it’s about the quality, it’s about the intentions.”

Now as for the future of Syria’s 4.8 million refugees, Assad has also commented on that:

“For me, the priority is to bring those citizens to their country, not to help them immigrate.”

Bottomline folks is this…

EVERYONE who has straight up condemned President Trump for wanting to place a TEMPORARY travel ban on things until we can be sure we are as safe as we can be, should TAKE A DAMN SEAT!

When in the history of the world has it been morally wrong to want to fortify your country’s borders, and keep your people safe? If the left really cared…they would understand that America can help no one, not truly…until America helps herself. It’s that way as individuals, and it’s that way for nations.

Pray for our country, and pray for our President…that common sense may win over the stupidity of the left, and we can make America safe again.

Share this confession from Assad with those you know. Hopefully, it will be a wake-up call.