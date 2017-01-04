BREAKING: Trump Sends STRONG Message To N. Korea’s Leader After THREAT Of Nuke Launch

Many of us heard the announcement Sunday given to the world by North Korean dictator, Kim Jong Un. He came at us with a threat…stating that his nation was on the verge of testing its first-ever intercontinental ballistic missile.

Make no mistake, this is a threat and he knows it is.

Now Donald Trump our President-elect had a pithy response to this threat, and it shows just how different he and Obama are.

“North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S.,” the president-elect tweeted the following morning. “It won’t happen!“

This wasn’t all however. In a follow-up post to twitter that was immediately issued after the first, Trump then straight up SLAMMED North Korea’s northern neighbor, one that as been quite a troublemaker for the U.S.

Slammed for their unwillingness to assist with reigning in the N. Korean tyrant.

“China has been taking out massive amounts of money & wealth from the U.S. in totally one-sided trade, but won’t help with North Korea,” he wrote. “Nice!”



This North Korean dictator is a pest and grows increasingly aggressive in his behavior to the world. The question that many have is how does Trump plan to deal with it exactly?

Launching a military strike against the rogue nation could put many at risk, due to the nation’s nuclear arsenal, however undeveloped it may be, the unknown is still to much of a chance to take.

“It’s not a viable option — we are way past pre-emption,” said John Delury, associate professor of Chinese studies at Yonsei University in Seoul.

“North Korea is hard to punish because it has so little to lose. This is why it’s different to Iran — where there was an economy integrated with Europe, a middle class that we could use as leverage.”

The most viable option being discussed now is Trump engaging in a sit down with the dictator of North Korea and having a ‘friendly’ little chat. This ideas was proposed by Trump himself during the general election.

Specifically, he said he would “absolutely” speak to Kim, adding, “There’s a 10 percent or a 20 percent chance that I can talk him out of those damn nukes.”

Of course at that time he was mocked by all the libtards that preferred President Obama’s methods of dealing with N. Korea…which were as per usual, doing nothing. Closing his eyes, and just hoping the problem would disappear on its’ own.

Well it’s a new year, and a new President… things are about to change. Hope, and Change are about to come to pass for real this time, 8 year later of course, but better late than never.