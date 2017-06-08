COMEY TESTIMONY: Lynch Directed Me to DOWNPLAY Clinton Email Probe

Former FBI Director James Comey is currently testifying before the United States Senate Intelligence Committee, and already, it has been riveting for anyone interested in politics. Of particular note for conservatives, however, is Comey’s testimony into Hillary Clinton’s private e-mail server. And Comey admitted that he was directed by former Attorney General Loretta Lynch to downplay the investigation.

During his testimony, Comey said that Lynch told him to refer to the probe into Hillary Clinton’s e-mails as a “matter”, and not an “investigation”. And Comey said that he found the directive concerning. “At one point the attorney general had directed me not to call it an ‘investigation,’ but to call it a ‘matter,’ which confused me and concerned me,” he said.

Comey said that it was this conversation that made him feel that it was necessary to go public about the Clinton e-mail probe… as well as a suspicious meeting between Lynch and President Bill Clinton. The two met in Phoenix last year, in private, not long before the release of the House Benghazi Committee’s report on the terrorist attack on a Libyan consulate in 2012 which left four Americans dead, and surrounded Clinton with controversy.

The meeting between Clinton and Lynch immediately came under suspicion, with many questioning whether it was an indication that the investigation into Hillary’s private server had been compromised. Conservatives immediately protested the meeting, pointing out that it was unethical, with even some Democrats agreeing. And that included Comey himself, who said the meeting influenced his decision “in an ultimately conclusive way”.

“That was the thing that capped it for me, that I had to do something separately to protect the credibility of the investigation, which meant both the FBI and the Justice Department,” he said about the meeting.

