HAPPENING NOW: FBI Director James Comey Testifies Before Congress

FBI Director James Comey is testifying before Congress today, with the expectation that he will speak about two issues. First, he will discuss the potential collusion between the Russian government and the Trump campaign. Second, he will talk about the allegations of wiretapping by Barack Obama of Trump Tower. And the hearing before the House Intelligence Committee is officially underway.

Shortly after 10:00, Comey was sworn in.

The hearing began with a statement from Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), explaining that Russia is known to interfere with foreign elections, and also established their increasing aggression and their propaganda. Nunes also argued that there wasn’t a physical wiretap at Trump Tower:



.@DevinNunes: We know there was not a physical wiretap on Trump Tower. (1/2) #ComeyHearing — Kristina Wong (@kristina_wong) March 20, 2017 .@DevinNunes: However, it's still possible that other surveillance activities were used against President Trump and his associates. (2/2) — Kristina Wong (@kristina_wong) March 20, 2017

He did, however, clarify that there could have been other surveillance of Trump Tower.

Democrat Adam Schiff said that it is indisputed that the Russian government was behind the Wikileaks hack of the Democratic National Convention, and of the Clinton campaign.



“Russia successfully meddled in our democracy,” Schiff says — Michael Tackett (@tackettdc) March 20, 2017 Schiff on what he said is most important q we don't have answer to: "We do not yet know whether the Russians had the help of US citizens." — Lissandra Villa (@LissandraVilla) March 20, 2017

Schiff’s source? The “dossier” Buzzfeed published from British spy Christopher Steele, with journalists alleging that this meant United States intelligence backed it up. Schiff also asked if it was a “coincidence” that Jeff Sessions saw a Russian ambassador when he was a senator.



Key but inconclusive point from Schiff: it is possible these events are unrelated, possible they're not. "We simply don't know." — Cordelia Lynch (@CordeliaSkyNews) March 20, 2017 Schiff calling for independent commission because Congress doesn't have time/resources to appropriately investigate — Teresa Welsh (@tmawelsh) March 20, 2017

NSA Director Admiral Michael Rogers stood by their intelligence on Russia, however, and made sure to tell the committee that the NSA will protect Americans’ privacy.



Adm Rogers on intel assessment into Russia released in January "We stand by it as issued" — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) March 20, 2017 NSA's Adm. Rogers taking a moment to defend NSA protection of Americans' privacy. — Jenna McLaughlin (@JennaMC_Laugh) March 20, 2017

Shortly after 10:30, Comey confirmed that the FBI is investigating ties between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.



Comey: I've been authorized by DOJ 2 confirm that FBI investigatng Russian govt influence on elections, incl any links btw Russia & campaign — Kristina Wong (@kristina_wong) March 20, 2017

Comey said the investigation “includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia’s efforts.”