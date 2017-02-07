HORROR: Mom Caught Having Sex With Young Son Learns Her Fate

This 40-year old mother from Kentucky has been convicted and sentenced to 16 years of prison for the crimes she committed. They include charges of incest, sodomy and sexual abuse involving her young son.

Jefferson Circuit County Judge Olu Stevens, has put out the order on this mother to register as a sex offender for the remaining time of her life. The woman was arrested in October of 2015 on not one but 5 counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of sodomy and one count of incest after the investigation on her came back with damning evidence of her crimes.

According to her arrest report the then 38 year old mother had admitted to performing oral sex on her own son and engaging in other inappropriate activities with the child (yes, a child) between September 2012 and September 2015.

On October 27th of 2015, the grand jury on her case indicted her for the admitted crime of sexual contact with her son during the ages 4 to 7.

‘It’s unimaginable the suffering this victim endured and will endure. This court action held accountable the victim’s abuser and brought some justice for the crimes against the victim,’ Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear said in a press release announcing the plea deal that was cited by the Louisville Courier-Journal.

Currently this monster who does not deserve the right to be a mother is out on $2,500 cash bond and has been since 2015.