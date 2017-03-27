First World Problems: United Airlines Catches Flack For Enforcing Rules On Dress Code

Interestingly, the same people who are having hissy fits typically not only refuse to slam fundamentalist Islam it’s requirements on the way women dress, they usually defend it

(Fox News) United Airlines came under fire Sunday after two teenage girls were barred by a gate attendant from boarding a flight from Denver to Minneapolis because they were wearing leggings. The girls, whose ages were not specified, were not allowed onto the morning flight because they were traveling under an employee travel pass that includes a specific dress code, airline spokesman Jonathan Guerin said. The dress code bars pass travelers from wearing spandex or Lycra pants such as leggings. The teenagers agreed to change their clothing and take a later flight, Guerin said, but the airline’s actions sparked a quick backlash on Twitter. Activist Shannon Watts of Denver tweeted that she witnessed Sunday’s events and questioned United’s decision to police women’s clothing. Watts said the girl’s father was allowed to board while wearing shorts and called the airline’s policy sexist.

Feminists, celebrities, and models all got the vapors, slamming United for….following their dress code. One which has been known for decades

To be fair, these guidelines for "employee passes" have been in place for decades. All the travelling airline employees know about them. https://t.co/FFlWvvoLIb — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) March 26, 2017

Had the girls been wearing shorts, they would have been fine. They were flying free. For all purposes, they were employees, and employees have a dress code. The rules are clear. What is so difficult in following them?

But, this is the type of freakout one expects when people don’t have any real problems, like being lashed for being raped without four witnesses, being thrown from buildings for being gay, having to cover ones whole body and hair, being forced to undergo a cliterectomy, and being unable to go out of the house without a male relative present.

(NY Times) Jonathan Guerin, a spokesman for United, confirmed that two teenage girls were told they could not board a flight from Denver to Minneapolis because their leggings violated the company’s dress code policy for “pass travelers,” a company benefit that allows United employees and their dependents to travel for free on a standby basis. Mr. Guerin said pass travelers are “representing” the company and as such are not allowed to wear Lycra and spandex leggings, tattered or ripped jeans, midriff shirts, flip-flops or any article of clothing that shows their undergarments. “It’s not that we want our standby travelers to come in wearing a suit and tie or that sort of thing,” he said. “We want people to be comfortable when they travel as long as it’s neat and in good taste for that environment.”

Employees are reminded of the dress code all the time, particularly when they are going to have someone fly on a pass. Don’t like it? Book a flight like the everyone else and pay for it. Then you can wear your leggings and stuff.

Unlike in Islam, where the women will be forced to dress in a certain way or be beaten.

