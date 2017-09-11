Florida Sheriff Forced To Tell Residents Shooting Irma Will Not Make It Turn Around

Man, I’ve heard of some incredibly stupid stunts during Hurricane Irma, but this is one of the dumbest. The other in contention for a Moron Award are the people that used 59,000 fans aimed at Irma to blow her away. I kid you not. It was a Facebook party. Now this. In the Tampa Bay area, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office actually had to warn people to not shoot into the hurricane. That it wouldn’t keep them safe and would not have the desired effect. The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office tweeted late Saturday: “DO NOT shoot weapons at #Irma. You won’t make it turn around (and) it will have very dangerous side effects.” Stupid has reached a never before seen low. SMH.

This insanity was in response to yet another Facebook event. You know what, the next time there’s a monster hurricane, the sheriff should let them go to their idiotic party. The storm would clear them from the gene pool. Just sayin’. Two Florida men dreamed this lunacy up. They must be doing some really good drugs, either that or they are just nuts. Their page reads: “YO SO THIS GOOFY … LETS SHOW IRMA THAT WE SHOOT FIRST …”

Now, I’m sure it was probably meant as some kind of lame joke… but 80,000 people indicated they were “going” or “interested” in the event. 80,000 y’all. Natural selection is evidently not working these days. In a tweet early Sunday, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office asked the thousands of people who had shared the page to also share their request for volunteers needed at hurricane shelters. Which would at least help people and not get someone killed. Either there are a LOT of suicidal people out there, or the percentage of Darwin-worthy, mentally deficient humans in Florida has spiked.

This genius idea was inspired by “a combination of stress and boredom,” 22 year-old Ryon Edwards. He’s supposedly one of the Mensa candidates that came up with this idea. “The response is a complete and total surprise to me,” he said. “I never envisioned this event becoming some kind of crazy idea larger than myself. It has become something a little out of my control.”

If we ever get hit with an EMP, the die-off from sheer idiocy is going to be massive. Graphics suggesting how to shoot at a hurricane have sprung up online, with the suggestion that if you fire correctly the bullet might not come back and kill you. I don’t even know how to respond to that. Others came up with the idea of using flamethrowers to fight the bully Irma. Wonder if these people evacuated or made it to a shelter in time? Not that I care much… no big loss.

To clarify, DO NOT shoot weapons @ #Irma. You won't make it turn around & it will have very dangerous side effectshttps://t.co/CV4Y9OJknv — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) September 10, 2017