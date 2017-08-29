Man Feels Strange Bump On Head Following Overseas Trip, Pulls It Out (Video)

People go on vacations and expect to bring back souvenirs — gifts for friends and family members, memento to remember their time by. But for one man, the keepsake he got was a little more disgusting.

The man, named Simon, had visited Panama and when he got back, had a bump on his head that had been there for about a month. He uploaded a video to YouTube explaining how he got it, and showing him remove the strange growth.

“A souvenir from Panama, it was growing in my head for about a month before it was big enough to pull out,” he wrote. “Yeah it’s a little bit disgusting but I added some Vivaldi so its fine.” In the video, a friend is talking to Simon about the bump on his head. He looks into the hole on top of the bump, and realizes what it was: a large botfly maggot. The friend could see the maggot’s body sticking out of the hole. “This is seriously insane,” the friend said. “I don’t know how you would not feel it.”

A woman dabbed some ointment onto the hole and then showed the camera the dirty cloth, saying, “That’s its poop. Simon, it’s pooping out of your head. That’s grim.”

The video then cuts to the maggot being pulled out of Simon’s head, leaving everyone shocked at its size. “Oh my God, it’s huge!” his friend repeatedly said. The maggot was gigantic, and even had wings. They then showed it to Simon himself, who had to be sickened over what was growing in his head.

Botflies lay larvae on people’s bodies, where they will burrow into the skin or make their way into the gut. The larvae is parasitic, and invades the host’s body, where the maggots will then grow.

