Mom Arrested After Walmart Employees Discover What She Was Doing To Her 7-Yr-Old In The Bathroom

Several stories of child abuse out of Utah will have you asking how some people are allowed to be parents. Two moms were arrested in separate incidents, but what one of them did in the bathroom of a Walmart is especially horrifying.

Jeannine Isom is a 47-year-old mother of seven and a music teacher. Her family says she has a history of mental illness, which would explain a lot — she was arrested for pulling out two of her seven-year-old son’s teeth in a Walmart bathroom in Cedar Hills, Utah.

Isom allegedly purchased hand sanitizer and pliers before taking the boy into the bathroom. He had told his older brother earlier that one of his teeth was loose. The other one, however, was not. Sgt. Cameron Paul of the American Fork Police Department said that when Isom pulled the teeth, they came out in pieces. “When she proceeded to extract them, they didn’t come out in one whole piece. There were multiple pieces,” Paul said. “So that illustrates that they were still very attached to this child’s mouth.”

The boy’s older brother and a Walmart employee heard the boy screaming, rushed in, and manage to get him out of the restroom. Isom has been charged for felony child abuse.

Another Utah Walmart saw a disturbing child abuse arrest. Tori Castillo, 39, was witnessed locking her two children into the trunk of her car before going into the Riverdale Walmart. The children were only five and two. A woman, only identified as Heidi, said she was unloading groceries when she heard noises from the car’s trunk. So she walked over to investigate.

“I could hear some kids crying,” Heidi said. “I turned to my friend and I’m like, ‘There’s people in this trunk. There’s kids in this trunk!'” Heidi, her friend, and two other women then frantically began trying to help the children escape, with one of the other women having personally witnessed Castillo lock the kids inside. “I started talking to the little girl that I could hear screaming,” Heidi recalled. “She was [yelling], ‘Mom, let me out! Let me out! Mom! Help!’ She was screaming, crying.”

The women were able to get the trunk open using the emergency latch, and both children emerged from the trunk, sweaty and scared. “Both kids just came out … they just jumped at us,” she said. “One lady took the 2-year-old, I took the 5-year-old. It was kind of heartbreaking to see that somebody could do something so cruel.”

Castillo came out of Walmart to see the commotion, and seemingly shrugged the situation off, saying that her babysitter didn’t show up. But police weren’t so forgiving — she was charged with four counts of child abuse with physical injury along with one count of theft. The Division of Child and Family Services took the children away and gave them to “a responsible party”.

What do you think the punishment should be for these two women?