Mother Sparked OUTRAGE After Posting These Pictures (PHOTOS)

There are a lot of things that liberals tend to hate: religion, pro-lifers, guns, freedom, patriotism. Add all of those things together, and you’ve got yourself a recipe guaranteed to make liberals furious. That’s exactly what one conservative mother did, and liberals reacted exactly as expected.

Holly Fisher is the wife of an Army veteran and an outspoke conservative. Her rise to internet stardom began after she sent out a series of tweets expressing her views on religious freedom, abortion, and the second amendment. Her first “controversial” tweet featured Fisher holding a Saiga 12 shotgun with the caption, “Who wants to be on my zombie apocalypse team?”, a tweet that began to go viral. But it was her next tweet that really set things off.

Fisher posted a picture of herself standing in front of Hobby Lobby, holding a Chick Fil A cup, and wearing a pink pro-life t-shirt. She captioned it, “ATTENTION LIBERALS: do NOT look at this picture. Your head will most likely explode.” She later explained how she came to get the idea for the photo in an interview for The Joe Pags Show. “It was the day of the [Supreme Court] ruling and we had just gone through the Chick-fil-A drive-thru,” she said. “Here, Chick-fil-A and Hobby Lobby just happened to be right beside each other. And my husband looked at me when we were leaving Chick-fil-A and he said, ‘you look totally right-winger right now.’ So we just pulled over to Hobby Lobby and I told him we should take a picture and he did. I thought it would be a funny little thing with my Twitter followers but I never thought that his would happen.”

What happened is that the photo went insanely viral. Both Hobby Lobby and Chick Fil A are led by executives who hold very conservative views, which is what angers liberals so much. Hobby Lobby fought the Obama administration on the notion that employers should be mandated to pay for birth control for their employees; Chick Fil A founder Truett Cathy financially supported groups that opposed same-sex marriage. Fisher's photos came on the heels of the Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Supreme Court decision, in which Hobby Lobby emerged triumphant. After the considerable backlash from liberals, Fisher decided to get a little cheeky. She tweeted out another photo, this time with the caption, "Biggest complaint I'm getting about my #HobbyLobby pic is there's no gun, bible, or flag. Tried to make up for it". She gave the people what they wanted, posing in front of an American flag, while holding a bible in one hand and an AR-15 in another.

“I’m holding my First and Second Amendment rights in my hands,” she said of the photo in an interview with Fox News. “And it all represents freedom.” Liberals weren’t buying it, though, and began comparing her to Islamic terrorists. To that, she responded on Twitter, “I’m not a terrorist, but my husband has killed a few.” Still, despite her sarcastic response, she didn’t appreciate the comparison. “It’s shocking for me that people would compare somebody that’s standing in front of our flag that represents our freedom — on Independence Day — and I’m holding my First and Second Amendment rights in my hands, and it all represents freedom,” she said. “They want to compare me to a woman who thinks quite the opposite. She despises everything about this country and hates this country and would kill all of us if given the opportunity.”

Fisher even got death threats over the photos, but she still refused to back down. She later came under fire when it was revealed that she had an affair, which she admitted to on Facebook. She said that the increase in attention caused her to lose her way, and when someone else came forward threatening to reveal the affair to the public, she owned up to it herself. She and her husband were working through their problems, she claimed, and were staying together. And she said it all taught her an important lesson.

“One of the hardest lessons I’ve learned in this is how I’ve treated people in the past for their missteps,” she said. “I never thought I was a bully, or judgmental, but now I realize that’s false. Never again will I throw someone’s mistakes in their face, because I now know that they most likely already have enough weight on their shoulders and on their heart privately without me caps lock raging from my phone.”