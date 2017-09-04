No Charges Filed After Texas Woman Was Eaten Alive

Delivering packages or mail to people’s houses may not seem like it would be a dangerous job. But for one woman, it ended up being not only dangerous, but fatal.

Erin McCleskey was a contractor for EZ Messenger, as well as a process server, and was the daughter of one of the company’s owners. The website says it is “one of the largest legal services providers offering service of process, e-filing/court services, on demand delivery and investigations and skip tracing in the country”. She was told to make a delivery of court papers to a home in Austin, Texas.

Someone had gone to the home to feed the dogs, and when they did, they made a grisly discovery: McCleskey’s dead body. The dogs at the house had literally eaten her alive.

McCleskey was reportedly attacked at the home’s front gate, and by the time she was found, she had been dead for five hours. She was killed by six dogs, three of which were Australian Cattle Dog mixes, and the other three were Labrador retriever mixes. There were also 14 puppies found in the home.

Neighbors later came forward saying that the dogs had been a problem for a long time. One said that she wouldn’t let her children play outside because of them, and a neighbor who lived next door said that the dogs had attacked him before. A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said that no charges would be filed, however. “If the homeowner’s not there and doesn’t sic the dogs on them, I don’t know what charges would be filed,” he said.

The dogs were impounded, and tested to see if they had rabies. A hearing also took place to determine if the dogs should be put down.

At the hearing, a judge ruled that the dogs who killed McCleskey would be euthanized. At the hearing, her family released a statement. “We are a family that loves dogs. We have always had dogs. Members of our family have rescues. We are aware that millions of good dogs are killed every year in shelters across the country for want of a loving family,” the statement read. “But there are NOT GOOD DOGS. These six dogs viciously and repeatedly attacked my daughter until they took her precious life. It is our understanding that these dogs have previously terrorized the neighborhood. Complaints were made; no action was taken by the owners.”

The owners of the dogs appealed the decision to have the dogs euthanized, so it is still not known if or when the dogs will be put down.