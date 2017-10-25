PATHETIC: Liberals Plan to ‘Scream Helplessly at Sky’ on Anniversary of Trump’s Election

Liberals across the country are planning events to mark the anniversary of Trump’s election win.

I shouldn’t even call them liberals. There are still sane liberals, right? These are the left wing nutbars. Anyway, take a look on Facebook and you’ll find events taking place from coast to coast inviting snowflakes still in a perpetual melt from Hillary’s loss to…

Scream helplessly at the sky.

I haven’t decided what I’ll do on that Wednesday night. Maybe I’ll open a bottle of wine a bit early and listen to news reports from that lovely night to relive the magic. Last year after hearing the confirmation all I could do was play Wonderful, Wonderful and hope that the screams of disaffected lefties don’t ruin the Johnny Mathis.

The description of this particular event, to be held in Philadelphia says that while they, the organizers, know that they’re “not helpless” they are simply looking to capitalize on the press that screaming brings. For a bunch of socialists, they sure like to capitalize. I love events like this, because while one person thinks it’s a joke you’ll get people reliving the actual, literal screaming from last year.

"Let's have a primal scream for the current state of our democracy! Gather together after work at Philadelphia's City Hall, or just scream in solidarity from your own backyard."

The first event of this kind was advertised as happening in the Boston Common, and it wasn’t long until New York and Austin joined up as well. The Boston group says that “coming together reminds us that we are not alone” and that there are other crazy activists who are “motivated and angry.”

“This administration has attacked everything about what it means to be American. Who wouldn’t feel helpless every day?”

They currently have more than 33,000 people registered as “interested” but who knows what they will lead to in real-life attendance. So far, more than 4,000 are “planning to go” to the event.

In New York, they have 2,000 RSVPs and 15,000 more people who are as of yet just interested, and will be meeting in Washington Square Park. Nathan Wahl, the organizer for the New York event says that his group of nutters is “a bunch of exasperated people who want to feel connected.” Well, you can feel connected by going to your home district and looking around for better candidates to run next time. Or, just throwing this out there — join the Trump side of things. It’s nice here, and our parties are better.

Here’s a video from our friends at Fox describing the Kids These Days and their scream-a-thons.