Poor Mother is Surprised When Her Weight Balloons to 275 Pounds – But Then She Discovers…

A sudden, unexplained weight gain is usually a major cause for concern. But when one Mexican woman ballooned in weight, she assumed it was because she was getting older. In reality, it was something much more disturbing.

Mercedes Talamante originally weighed just 143 pounds. But soon, she began gaining weight steadily, and at first, she didn’t think much of it, blaming it on her age. She became depressed, though, unhappy about her appearance. Eventually, Talamante grew to weigh 275 pounds, almost doubling her weight.

When Talamante realized how much she had come to weigh, she was even more depressed, but her daughter became concerned, and urged her mother to see a doctor. It took Talamante a few weeks, but finally, she sought medical help, and got unexpected news: her weight gain was due to a tumor on her ovaries. But it wasn’t just any tumor. This was a massive, 132-pound tumor that had been growing for five years.

The tumor was so huge and so heavy, that before she got it removed, Talamante was unable to move for 24 hours.

Doctors were able to remove the tumor, but it wasn’t easy, and her surgeons said that the removal was unprecedented. “We could not find any example of an ovarian [tumor] this big. There was no precedent anywhere in the world,” Moises Aaron Nunez, director of Cabo San Lucas hospital, said. Gilberto Inzulza, Talamante’s surgeon, said that the successful surgery took four hours to complete.

“I feel like a new woman,” Talamante said afterwards. “In fact after the surgery when I took my first steps, I felt like I was walking on air.”

While the size of Talamante’s tumor may have been unprecedented, some have pointed out that it isn’t unusual for people to grow large tumors. “This is not an unusual finding in pathology,” one reader commented at the “Daily Mail”. “They are comprised of many different types of cells. Many start as a ovarian cyst and the body produces fibrous elements to wall it off from the rest of the body. The size is unusual as is the weight, but I have seen many of these 40-60 lbs.”

Another reader agreed. “It is usually made of what we in pathology call mixed mesodermal and germ cell elements, fibrous tissue, ovarian cyst tissue, normal ovarian tissue, vascular tissue,” the wrote. “They usually start as a body response to an ovarian cyst that ruptures or infarcts itself by overgrowing its blood supply. As the woman cycles the response becomes magnified and it sort of becomes an endless cycle. This is not an unusual benign tumour, very rarely some of the elements become malignant but they of a very low grade nature.”

