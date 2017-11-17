Scientist: World’s 1st human head transplant carried out

Italian professor Sergio Canavero announced that the world’s very first “successful” head transplant has taken place on a corpse. You heard that correctly. I don’t know WHY we need to do this, but apparently it’s a thing that science has been studying and now here we are.

The operation took place in China and lasted 18 hours, proving that you can reconnect the blood vessels, spine and nerves of a body and a severed head.

The terrifying part is where he stated that they will be attempting this on a human “imminently.” Raise of hands, who ISN’T going to be volunteering for that particular experiment?

Professor Canavero is the director of the Turin Advanced Neuromodulation Group and apparently a part-time evil scientist. He made the announcement in Vienna this morning, explaining that the procedure was carried out by Dr. Xiaoping Ren who has also grafted a head onto the body of a monkey. I don’t know why China is taking the lead on this particular project, given the fact that most of their people are starving and miserable, but it’s not terribly surprising that they would be trying to figure out how to transplant heads. That just sounds like a China-y thing to do, doesn’t it?

But there is a part in his speech that chills me to my core, all jokes aside.

“For too long nature has dictated her rules to us,” he said. “We’re born, we grow, we age and we die. For millions of years humans has evolved and 110 billion humans have died in the process. That’s genocide on a mass scale. We have entered an age where we will take our destiny back in our hands. It will change everything. It will change you at every level. The first human head transplant, in the human mode, has been realized. The surgery lasted 18 hours. The paper will be released in a few days.”

Well okay, now hold on for a second, I get that we want to slow the process of aging, prolong life, etc., but something like this would have massive repercussions, beginning with the fact over-population is already a problem in countries like China. Is this something they took into account before they began this?

The second issue is this – while there are some natural things that we are better off without, cancer for instance, this is a whole new level of screwing with nature that I’m just not cool with.

Their next plan is to perform a head transplant between two brain-dead organ donors. I guess we’ll see.