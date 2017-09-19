Shaman Dragged Underwater Thinking He Was Crocodile Immune With Supernatural Powers [VIDEO]

Well, that was a fatal mistake. A shaman decided to use his magical powers to find the body of another victim of a crocodile attack. Except, it went poorly for him and he wound up becoming dinner for a crocodile. Bummer. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Witnesses had told the shaman Suprianto of the previous day’s attack and he felt he had to help. I guess he was really convinced he was invincible somehow. It’s a pity the crocs did not get the memo.

The shaman swam into the Muara Jawa rivier in Kalimantan, Indonesia and began to chant. I guess that was to give him a vision where the body was. But as he was swimming and splashing around, a crocodile dragged him under and you don’t get to see him again. This was the region’s third attack since July and the fourth reptile attack this year. You know, I understand how this could happen by accident if you are bathing or getting water. But this guy literally begged for it. It’s sad, but it was way predictable.

The shaman was looking for the body of a teenager named Arjuna. His magical powers failed him fatally. Police recovered both of their bodies on Sunday, with Kutai Kartanegara Police Chief Fadillah Zulkarnaen telling the Detik news site that Suprianto was found floating at 9.40 pm. This is what crocodiles do… they kill and eat. They are brutal prehistoric predators and they sit at the top of the food chain, especially in Indonesia.

Police stated, “I think he was dragged by a croc under the water and then ran out of oxygen. From the pictures I’ve seen, his body is still intact, his arms and legs are still there.” Arjuna’s corpse was also intact.

This vicious attack follows one that happened in Kalimantan earlier this summer. A crocodile killed a man in July after reportedly answering the shaman’s call, even though he hadn’t gone into the water. And a giant python swallowed a man while in West Sulawesi, Indonesia, just four months before – not a croc, but another predator that has humans on the menu. Very creepy and surreal. That must have emboldened local shamans unfortunately.

Weird things happen in Indonesia, but sometimes things play out very predictably. This shaman found out the hard way not to play around with crocodiles. I hope it is a lesson to other shamans and the rest of that village. It’s just sad it had to come to this. No one should die that way. But stupidity kills.