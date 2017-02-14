Things That Make Liberals Upset: Ivanka Trump Sitting At POTUS Desk

See, the problem here is that Ivankia is the Wrong Type Of Woman, according to Liberal World, per CBS News, which goes all Twitchy with their use of tweets

A great discussion with two world leaders about the importance of women having a seat at the table! 🇺🇸🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/AtiSiOoho0 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 13, 2017

The horror!

Some objected to the imageor used it to criticize Ivanka. “The Oval Office should not be a prop for the president’s daughter,” one user tweeted. “You have no business in the White House,” posted another. “Our country is not run on nepotism.”

Those are from tweets that are embedded at the article. There are plenty more in response under her tweet. And, plenty in support, as well. But, we also get this in the CBS comments

And even more.

CBS was nice enough to point out that Obama had people sit at the desk, including children. It’s no big deal. But, liberals gotta liberal.