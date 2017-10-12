TRAGEDY: Topless Mother Killed, SMASHING Into Lamp Post After Hanging Out Car Window [VIDEO]

It’s generally accepted wisdom that hanging out of a car window is not a very safe thing to do. Hanging out of a car window while topless is even stupider. But one mother did both, and sadly, her little thrill ride cost her the ultimate price: her life.

35-year-old Natalia Borodina, from Moscow in Russia, was hanging out of a window on the passenger side of a vehicle while it was moving, topless. She had been wearing a bikini top, which she had taken off. The driver of the vehicle was recording her on their mobile phone. The incident, which took place in the Dominican Republic, quickly went from thrilling to terrifying.

Borodina’s antics were believed to have been filmed by 32-year-old Ivanna Boirachuk, who is also believed to have been driving the car. Borodina can be seen climbing out of the window wearing nothing but bikini bottoms, sticks her finger in her mouth suggestively, and laughs for the camera.

But moments later, tragedy strikes. As Borodina let herself hang freely out of the window, she struck a lampost. She was taken to the hospital, where she died of “serious injuries”. It is believed that her son, an eight-year-old boy, was on vacation with her in the Dominican Republic.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

“The woman was having fun demonstrating her naked breasts while her companion drove the car,” Moskovsky Komsomolets reported. You can see the video here:

Before her death, Borodina had been working in Cannes, France as an estate agent, where she sold property to Russian buyers.

Readers reacted to the horrifying story with shock, wondering what she must have been thinking. “What an absolutely and completely idiotic thing to do!” one person wrote at the Daily Mail. “Of course you are endangering yourself hanging out the window like that! Left a child without a mother all for the sake of exhibitionism. Hopefully this will deter others from repeating these women’s mistakes!”

“It’s a pointless death. Hanging far out a moving car, while the driver of said car it seems films you and is also distracted,” another person added. “You could say the driver is just as culpable as the poor woman killed, I certainly wouldn’t be filming while I drove and if someone hung out my car window like that I would stop the car immediately. Think of the poor child who is now motherless.”

Another reader agreed, writing, “The driver was obviously paying too much attention to her passenger, you woud think at their age they would know better.”