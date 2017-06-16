[VIDEO] The Sick Truth About The Couple Having Sex On A Plane Is Revealed… NOT What You Think

It’s not unusual for a couple to try to join the Mile High Club while on a flight… but usually, they try to do that in the airplane bathroom, where there is at least a small amount of privacy. But passengers on board a Ryanair flight got quite a show when one couple started going at it mid-flight. After the video went viral, however, the truth about the couple came out, shocking everyone.

31-year-old Shaun Edmondson was flying from Manchester to Ibiza when he met a woman. They didn’t know each other for long, but they evidently hit it off, as they began having sex in full view of other passengers. Edmondson even went so far as to ask other passengers if anyone had a condom before going at it.

“I heard them talking about it but I thought they were joking,” Kieran Williams, who filmed the tryst, said. “The guy was shouting, ‘Anyone got a jelly?’. We all laughed but then ten minutes later they actually did it. They seemed so drunk, they brought a lot of attention to themselves. You could see the girl taking off her pants and he pulled his trousers off. She started riding him. I had to get my phone out. I have never seen anything like that.”

Not everyone was amused — a female passenger sitting next to Edmonson complained and asked to be moved, but the flight crew did nothing. A Ryanair spokesman has since responded to the video, which has gone viral. “We are looking into this matter,” the spokesman said. “We will not tolerate unruly, disruptive or inappropriate behavior at any time and any passengers who appear to behave in an unacceptable manner may be liable for further sanctions.”

To make matters even worse, though, is that not long after the video went viral, it came to light that Edmonson was flying for his bachelor party… and had left his 25-year-old fiancee, Jenna Ross, at home. Ross and Edmondson aren’t only engaged; Ross is also six months pregnant with Edmondson’s child, which seemingly made no difference to him.

“He is known as a bit of a ladies’ man,” a friend of Edmondson’s said. “That’s just a random woman he’s with, they didn’t know each other before the day. Shaun and Jenna are due to marry soon but that clearly won’t stop him. He doesn’t seem to be too bothered he has left his six-months pregnant wife-to-be at home while he cavorts with random strangers. I wouldn’t like to be him when she finds out.”

There is no word on what will happen with the engagement now, but it’s safe to say that Edmondson is in a lot of trouble now.