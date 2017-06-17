WATCH This Solar Electric Facility VAPORIZE Birds and Bats

Finding alternative energy sources is a huge priority to the United States government, mainly fueled by environmentalists and liberals. One source of energy is solar energy — but so far, the experiment does not seem to be working as expected. A solar plant in California is not only not providing the energy expected, it’s killing birds and bats in the process.

The Ivanpah Solar Electric Generating System in the Mojave Desert operates by using over 170,000 mirrors mounted to the ground to reflect sunlight up to 450 foot towers, which are topped by boilers that create steam, which — in theory — produces electricity. Unfortunately, the project is falling far short of expectations.

The solar plant, which is federally funded to the tune of $1.5 billion, isn’t producing nearly enough energy. And as if that wasn’t bad enough, the plant is killing birds, which is infuriating environmentalists.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) released the following video showing birds getting burned by the solar panels. “Fewer than 15 birds were being observed impacted by the solar flux in more than 700 hours of video,” they said. They then added, “We are uncertain of the origin of dark trails following the birds.”

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

While the USGS said that fewer than 15 birds were observed being harmed by the plant, environmentalists say that thousands of birds have been killed by the plant. And this evidently is not an unusual occurrence; here is yet another video of birds getting burned to death on solar panels:

Between the lack of energy output and the killing of thousands of birds, it’s no surprise that people have been calling for the plant to be shut down. However, PG&E — who the plant is contractually obligated to provide energy to — has called for the plant to be given more time to work out the kinks. “Continuing the delivery of [renewable] energy from these innovative energy facilities is in the interest of all parties and furthers important state and federal policy goals,” a PG&E spokeswoman said.

Do you think the plant should be shut down?