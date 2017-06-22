16-Month Old Baby Girl BEAT Into a Coma by Dad on Father’s Day for SICK Reason

A man has been arrested for allegedly beating his 16-month-old daughter so brutally that she has fallen into a coma — one she isn’t expected to survive. That would be horrific enough in and of itself, but the reason why he did it made this story even more infuriating.

Shaquan Taylor, 19, beat his daughter, Nylah Lewis, so much that she suffered a cracked skull, which caused bleeding in her brain. The beating also gave her bruising on her face, legs, and body. And it all happened on Father’s Day.

Taylor had complained about his daughter on Facebook, saying that he had wanted Nylah’s mother, 17-year-old Tammy Lewis, to have an abortion. “Told that lil b***h to get abortion (and) she tells me she is but still keep it. Exactly why I hate that lil b***h,” he wrote.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

“I didn’t even want to have a baby by her (and) it’s sad to say, but f*** it, s*** happens,” he wrote in February of 2016. “Please don’t ask who Nylah’s moms is nor do I still f*** with her cause NO. Just f***ed (that) hotty a**, that’s it.”

Lewis left her daughter with Taylor on Father’s Day, but not long after, she received a message from him on Facebook, saying that there was a problem and she needed to come pick Nylah up. When she arrived, Nylah was covered in bruises and gasping for breath. Lewis picked Nylah up and tried to leave the apartment, but Taylor attacked again, knocking Lewis to the ground while she was holding Nylah. Taylor then took Nylah from Lewis and gave her to a friend, who gave the baby to first responders when they arrived on the scene.

Nylah is now in critical condition at Maimonides Medical Center in New York City.

13-year-old Christine Munford is Lewis’ sister, and Nylah’s aunt, and she said that Taylor had threatened violence — but Lewis wanted her daughter’s father to be part of her life. “He said that about a year ago he was going to hit the baby if she brought [her] around,” Munford said. “And (Sunday) he threatened her and said he was going to punch her in the face when she got there. And then obviously that happened.”

How harsh of a sentence do you think Taylor deserves?