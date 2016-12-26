27 SHOT, MORE INJURED – Please Pray… [VIDEO]

It was Christmas this weekend, but criminals don’t take time off for the holidays. Chicago in particular had a very rough weekend. This year, homicides in Chicago have skyrocketed by more than 50% from last year. And in just the past two days, 27 people were shot, seven of them having died of their injuries so far.

Officer Jose Estrada, a spokesman for the Chicago Police Department, confirmed to the New York Times that homicides have increased. This time last year, there had been 476 homicides; this year, the number is an astounding 745. Christmas weekend last year was bloody in Chicago also, though, with 30 people shot and six people killed. But this is the first time in almost 20 years that Chicago’s homicide rate has topped 700.

Meanwhile, the number of shooting victims is even more horrifying. 4,252 people have been shot this year in Chicago, most of whom were men under the age of 30. The shootings this weekend took the lives of several young men and the police department expressed their outrage over the pervasive violence.

Two men were shot and killed in front of a home on Friday evening, later identified as 21 year-old Derrick Jones and 20 year-old Stephen Tucker. Even more of the shooting victims of this weekend, including those who died, have still not been identified.

Hey, liberals: how is that gun-free zone working out for Chicago?