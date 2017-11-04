ANTIFA Plans Rallies In Over 20 Cities – ‘Won’t ‘Stop Until This Regime Driven from Power’

Antifa is slated to hold protests in over 20 cities today. Violence is sure to gear up at some point, as that is their calling card. They are demanding that President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence be “driven from power.” That’s called a revolt and in my opinion, wherever these asshats show up, the police, SWAT and the National Guard should be there to meet them and quell their insurrectionist ways.

They took out a full page ad in the New York Times, who enthusiastically placed it:

Nov 4 it begins — be there — join with the thousands who will gather in cities and towns across the country. A movement of protests that continue every day and night, growing until we become millions … determined not to stop until this is driven from power.

The New York Times was far from alone in their adoration of Antifa… for those of you who don’t know, they claim to be anti-fascism, while practicing fascism. More to the point, they are communists. Newsweek reported on Thursday:

“Refuse fascism,” a nascent protest group with ties to a more explicitly left-wing radical group, “the revolutionary communist party,” doesn’t seem like a typical fit for the left-leaning pages of the paper known as The Gray Lady, but very little has been normal about the Trump era so far, according to organizers. The regime is destroying the planet by ignoring climate change, they say, and they claim it is turning America into a fascist country through an unprecedented series of executive orders.

Don’t be fooled… Newsweek acts as though they are removed from supporting Antifa. Trust me, they wholeheartedly embrace them. “What Trump and his administration are doing could pose an existential threat to humanity,” Andy Zee, a member of the advisory board for Refuse Fascism, told Newsweek in a phone interview. That’s laughable. The real existential threat to humanity is communism and radical thugs like Antifa who are trying to force it on Americans. “We’re in one of the most perilous moments in history right now,” Zee said.

Antifa and The Refuse Fascism site are unhinged. “No! In the name of humanity we refuse to accept a fascist America! Take to the streets and public squares in cities and towns across the country continuing day after day and night after night — not stopping until our DEMAND is met: This Nightmare Must End: The Trump/Pence Regime Must Go!” Make sure to bring your masks and weapons. What would a protest be without getting on your violence?

‘The nightmare’ includes discrimination against Muslims and gays, objectivism and harassment of women, and the danger posed by climate change. These guys are just plain nuts. If you go to the ‘About’ page on their site, this is what you find:

We launched RefuseFascism.org at an emergency meeting at the Great Hall of Cooper Union in NYC on December 19th, 2016. Watched by some 200,000 people on HuffPo’s FaceBookLive, Andy Zee, PZ Myers, Carl Dix, Jeremy Scahill, Imam Ayub Abdul-Baki, Rev. Doris Johnson, Sunsara Taylor, Immortal Technique, and Fran Luck spoke along with messages from Gloria Steinem, Chase Iron Eyes, Isabel Cardenas, and others on the fascist character of the Trump/Pence Regime and called on people to get organized to stop it before it came to power.

Some on the right have characterized the rallies today as the start of a civil war. Hate to break it to y’all, but that started a while back – but it is in its infancy and could still be quashed. The violence is not widespread yet, but with the Democrats now embracing communism via Bolshevik Bernie and others, it will spread. The media is quick to claim that rumors of an insurrection are not true. I think InfoWars and some others are over stating it… but it’s their timing that is off. I don’t think that this will really heat up until Spring or Summer of 2018. But who knows?

At least 20 cities have rallies set to occur. Among them are Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Honolulu, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle. I would recommend staying away from the rallies out of caution. But I would not quake in your homes just yet. They always say these protests will be non-violent. They never are and communists want chaos in the streets. As usual, the truth lies in the middle somewhere. But make no mistake, Antifa is a violent group. They are widespread in Europe, especially Germany and they are very dangerous. They are just itching to burn it all down.

