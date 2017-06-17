Black Students Who Created A LIE For FAKE Hate Crime Will Serve NO Jail Time

A judge, after hearing the evidence against two now-expelled black University of Albany students who falsely claimed that they were victims of race-based hate crimes on a public city bus, are now faced with probation, community service and fines.

The lying students, Ariel Agudio and Asha Burwell, in return, won’t have to spend a day in jail.

Roger McDonough, the Albany County Court judge who was ruling over the students’ jury trial in April, issued the sentence on Friday in front of a standing courtroom crowd.

McDonough sentenced Agudio and Burwell — each — to 200 hours of community service, along with a long 3-year probation. Each former SUNY Albany student will also have to cough up a $1,000 fine.

The ruling disregarded the Albany County probation department’s advice to push for prison time and then probation.

"There have been significant consequences already for what has happened, but I don't think there's any benefit in sentencing you to a jail term — no benefit for society and no benefit for you."

The backstory was that the then-Albany students — Agudio, Burwell and Alexis Briggs — were caught up in a bus fight that led to the bogus hate crime claim on Jan. 30, 2016.

Briggs, Burwell and Agudio all claimed and swore that they were victims of a hate-fueled mob assault while riding the bus. The trio asserted they were in an argument with a group of 10 to 12 white men and women, who were also Albany students. The argument intensified into a downpour of racial slurs…at least that’s what they claimed.

Burwell lied on her Twitter post:

“I just got jumped on a bus while people hit us and called us the ‘n’ word,’ NO ONE helped us.”

The racially-charged accusations of course started a lopsided outrage on the school campus. With hundreds of soft-headed students gathering on campus for a protest instead of waiting for the facts. They demanded justice and so the social media hashtag #DefendBlackGirlsUAlbany was created to stand in solidarity with these three black victims of race hate…

Well, that was until the judge saw the bus footage of what really happened.